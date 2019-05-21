Sparrow Health System Names New President & CEO

By
  • Sparrow Hospital photo
    Sparrow Hospital

Sparrow Health System in Lansing announced late Tuesday afternoon that James F. Dover will become its new president and CEO.

Dover comes to Lansing from the Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Illinois. Dover has also led healthcare systems in California, Colorado and Washington.  He will start on June 17.

In March, Sparrow separated with Emory Tibbs, Jr. – who had only been CEO for 2 months.

Tibbs was accused of sexual harassment allegations by a former employee from a previous health system.

 
Sparrow

