Spartan Living In Africa Up at 2:50 a.m. To Watch MSU-Texas Tech Game

Watching Saturday’s MSU-Texas Tech game meant getting up in the middle of the night for a Spartan who lives in southeastern Africa.

WKAR's Reginald Hardwick reports on MSU graduate who watched MSU-Texas Tech Final Four game in Malawi.

Boniface Dulani teaches at the University of Malawi in Southeastern Africa. He earned his Ph. D in political science from MSU.

Despite a 7-hour time zone difference and being 8000 miles away, he is a loyal Spartan.

Dulani was up at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday to see his Spartans take on Texas Tech in the Final Four.

After the game, Dulani told WKAR News he was disappointed in the outcome but not in despair.

"Well it's been a great season and I think it's been a tough ending at what has been a great season," said Dulani via Skype.

Dulani said he purchases a special cable package to watch U.S. sports like college basketball.

Now – he is getting ready for MSU football.