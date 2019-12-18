Spartan men’s golfers “have a love for the institution"

MSU men’s golf coach Casey Lubahn tells Spartans athletic director Bill Beekman and MSU associate athletic director Matt Larson that character is the first thing he looks for in a recruit.

“Our players spend more time with our donors, alumni, and supporters than maybe any of our student athletes,” Lubahn says. “The character of the young people is on display as representatives of the entire athletic department.” He wants good players who have good study habits and “have a love for the institution.”

Casey Lubahn talks with Bill Beekman and Matt Larson.

He says he has “nine guys who really love this program. When you get the right fit and when you love the place, you genuinely want to make it work.”

Lubahn describes the challenges and opportunities a northern team faces and talks about how technology has changed the game.

He traces his own career path back to his alma mater and says 90 percent of his coaching involves the mental part of the game. He talks about how there’s more to being a coach than coaching and previews the team’s spring season.

MSU Today airs Sunday mornings at 9:00 on 105.1 FM and AM 870.