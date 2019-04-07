Spartans' Late Run Comes Up Short , Fall To Red Raiders In Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2018-2019 season for the Michigan State Spartans came to an end Saturday, April 6, as they fell in the national semifinal round of the Final Four to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 61-51.

Red Raiders senior guard Matt Mooney paved the way for the Red Raiders, finishing with 22 points, with 12 of those coming from behind the three-point line.

The Spartans struggled to score from the inside the paint, with forwards Xavier Tillman, Kenny Goins, and Nick Ward combining for only 12 points. Goins was held scoreless for the first time in the tournament.

Michigan State junior point guard Cassius Winston led the way for the Spartans, finishing with 16 points, shooting four for 16 from the field. Senior shooting guard Matt McQuaid finished with 12 points and finished three for seven from beyond the three-point line.

After a first half that saw five lead changes, Texas Tech took the lead for good with 19:18 left in the second half. the Red Raiders led in this game for over 30 minutes.

The Spartans rallied to cut the deficit to one at 52-51, with just under three minutes left, but the Red Raiders went on to score the final nine points of the game.

With the loss, the Spartans finish the season with a 32-7 record, this season was the eighth under head coach Tom Izzo in which the Spartans reached the Final Four.