Spartans Loudly Celebrate Win Over Duke

By 20 minutes ago
  • MSU students, Cedar Village apartments
    Thousands of MSU students gather to celebrate win over Duke on March 31, 2019.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State students poured into the streets as soon as it was clear the Spartans were headed to the Final Four. Police arrested two men and extinguished a fire as hundreds celebrated in East Lansing.

Horns blared from cars as students descended on Cedar Village apartments just east of the MSU campus on Sunday night. 

The celebrations began moments after Michigan State beat Duke 68-67 to knock the overall top seed out of the NCAA Tournament 

There were non-stop cheers of 'Go Green, Go White.'

Many couldn’t stop talking about last few seconds when Cassius Winston ran out the clock with MSU ahead of Duke. 

“Everyone was going crazy! Literally, everyone was just going wild and chanting," said sophomore Alyssa Zurlo. 

Junior Tyler Collier was watching the game on Facetime with her family when the Spartans won.

“We were on the ground screaming," said Collier.

MSU senior Dhanush Gummalla strutted in a Santa Claus suit to celebrate MSU's win over Duke on Sunday.
Credit Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

Senior Dhanush Gummalla strutted around the crowd in a red Santa Claus suit.

“Christmas came early this year baby! Go Green," shouted Gummalla. “Crazy, just madness, just madness – we knew Tom Izzo would put up a fight, we knew Cassisus would too."

At least one couch was ignited on Cedar Street but most students were gathering and cheering, not destroying property.

East Lansing police, Ingham County Sheriff's department and other law enforcement kept a close eye the area through the evening.

East Lansing police said they arrested two 20-year-old men for disorderly conduct. They estimated 600-800 people gathered on Cedar Street. Officers also said the crowd dispersed about an hour after it gathered. 

East Lansing reported 11 other small fires were set around the city separate from the situation on Cedar Street. But there were no crowds around those blazes.

 

 

Tags: 
MSU Basketball
Cedar Village
Duke Basketball
celebrations
couch burning

