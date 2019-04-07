Spartans Watch & React To Final Four Loss

Many Michigan State University basketball fans gathered on campus to watch the Final Four game and took to the streets of East Lansing after the loss.

Texas Tech defeated the Spartans 61 to 51 in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Hundreds of fans and students who couldn’t drive to the Final Four game gathered at Munn Ice Arena to watch the matchup.

Dondre Morgan drove to East Lansing from Inkster. Although he didn’t see the Spartans win, he enjoyed being in the company of fellow sports fans.

"It had a good atmosphere up here so you know it was a lot of people that came out," said Morgan. "A lot of people disappointed but [it was a] good crowd."

After the game, hundreds of students gathered at the Cedar Village apartments just east of the MSU campus. Several students also gathered on Grand Avenue, closing off traffic for some time.

On Sunday, March 31, police estimated a crowd of 700 also gathered at the same apartments after MSU's win over Duke. Police arrested two men for having open containers of alcohol. A piece of furniture was lit on fire.

East Lansing police could not tell WKAR News if there were any arrests, as other media reported. The department said it will release information on Sunday afternoon.