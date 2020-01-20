SPECIAL COVERAGE: Senate Impeachment Trial

The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

WKAR will provide live coverage from NPR News on 105.1 and AM 870 WKAR NewsTalk; from PBS NewsHour on WKAR World TV; and streaming online at wkar.org.

Coverage is scheduled to begin approximately at 12:30pm from Tue., Jan. 20 - Sat., Jan. 25.

NPR News will present a recap and analysis at 8pm on WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM.

WKAR World will present replays of the hearings beginning at 7pm each day.

On WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM/AM 870 and streaming

NPR News Special Coverage | WATCH LIVE HERE



On WKAR WORLD 23.2 and streaming

PBS NewsHour Special Coverage: The Impeachment Hearings | WATCH LIVE HERE