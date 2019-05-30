Specials for the Mind and Body

Jun. 1-6 on WKAR-HD- 23.1 | Enjoy more WKAR TV speicals featuring topics on the mind and body! Watch and call for special offers or GIVE NOW HERE.

Keto Diet with Dr. Josh Axe | Sat. Jun. 1, 9AM

Dr. Axe teaches how the Keto Diet results in positive changes that go far beyong wight loss and has the potential to change your life forever.

Deepak Chopra: Sprilital Laws of Success | Sun. Jun. 2, 9AM

Explore how understanding our true nature can lead to a sense of well-being, good health, fulfillinfg relationships, enthusiasm for life, and material abundance.

Memory Rescue With Daniel Amen, M.D. | Tue. Jun 4, 11PM

How you can improve your memory and even rescue it if you think it's headed for trouble.

Eat to Live With Joel Fuhrman, M.D. | Thu. Jun. 6, 12PM

Dr. Fuhrman givves viewers the facts they need to drop hard-to-lose weight and lower blood pressure and cholestorol without drugs.

