Stars In Concert | Live From Lincoln Center

Fri., May 10–24, 9pm & 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Stars in Concert shines the spotlight on three of musical theater’s most iconic leading ladies Annaleigh Ashford, Megan Hilty, and Cynthia Erivo.

Enjoy Tony Award-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo’s showstoppers. Grammy-winner Andrew Rannells shows his vocal prowess. Experience the vocals of Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford. Tonywinner Leslie Odom, Jr. shows his remarkable talent. Enjoy listening to Broadway and television star Megan Hilty. Tony-winner Sutton Foster displays her talent.