State Grant To Help Revitalize Flint Commercial Corridor

By 6 minutes ago
  • Flint River
    The city of Flint will use a $500,000 state grant to revitalize a commercial corridor.
Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality has awarded Flint a nearly $500,000 brownfield grant to revitalize and safely reuse properties along a commercial corridor.

The state says contaminated land along Flint's Saginaw Street will be redeveloped with housing and commercial space.

The grant will be used to perform environmental assessments, remove contaminated soil and install vapor mitigation systems. A printer, warehouse, gas station, auto service and furniture repair shop were among the businesses that once operated in the area.

As part of the city's Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, Norstar Development USA will construct 62 homes and one or more commercial buildings along the corridor. The redevelopment is pegged at $21.6 million. The project is being supported with $750,000 from the Flint Housing Commission and $600,000 from the city of Flint.

 

