State Legislature To Begin New Session In Shadow Of Trump Controversies

The Michigan Legislature will open its new session on Wednesday with a larger security presence due to the threat of violence.

The session will begin in the shadow of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



Michigan has also been at the center of plots against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and an assault on the state Capitol last April.

An FBI alert warns that will likely continue.



As the session gavels in, Democrats have called for sanctions on Republicans who tried to block the certification of Michigan’s votes or who endorsed protests in Washington, D.C. last week.



The Michigan State Police have promised a heightened presence at the Capitol for the next two weeks, including Sunday, when far right extremists have called for armed gatherings across the country.



The FBI advisory says the Michigan Capitol is a likely target of violence.



The Legislature’s opening day will be dedicated to formalities such as swearing in lawmakers and introducing legislation.



Republican leaders say they will roll out bills aimed at restoring faith in government.