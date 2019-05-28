State Rep. Inman Indicted, Doesn't Plan To Resign Yet

  • Larry Inman
Republican State Representative Larry Inman appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, facing multiple criminal charges. 


Rep. Inman’s attorney, Chris Cook, told the federal magistrate that his client is not guilty of the three crimes he’s charged with. The charges include attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. 

Rep. Inman was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month. He is accused of trying to sell his vote on Michigan’s former prevailing wage law. That’s a law that the Legislature repealed in 2018 that required union level wages for public construction contracts. 

The magistrate gave Rep. Inman an unsecured bond – meaning Inman doesn’t have to pay anything upfront to be out of jail while waiting for trial. However, if Rep. Inman fails to show up for court, he faces a $25,000 fine. He cannot travel internationally but has permission if he wants to leave the state.

Rep. Inman has been voted out of his party’s caucus. However, his attorney says the representative has no plans to resign right now.         

“We’re talking about that. There’s no plans to resign right now,” said Cook. 

Larry Inman
Republican
Michigan Republican Party
Michigan politics
Michigan courts
criminal charges

