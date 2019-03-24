Statewide Tornado Drill Planned For Wednesday

voluntary statewide tornado drill is planned in Michigan as officials encourage residents to prepare for the possibility of severe weather this spring and summer.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state is scheduled to run through Saturday. A tornado drill is planned to take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

 

Michigan residents, businesses and organizations are encouraged to take part in the effort.

 

Officials are encouraging residents to learn about severe weather warnings, put together an emergency preparedness kit, make an emergency plan and compile emergency contacts. The safety effort includes the Michigan State Police’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

 

Details of emergency preparedness tips and other information are posted online .

