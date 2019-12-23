StayTuned Gets an Update

StayTuned -- the monthly programming guide for WKAR members -- gets an updated design for 2020.

When we asked WKAR donors how they use StayTuned and how we could improve it, we learned that readers depend on the program listings and wished for larger, more readable type.

The January 2020 issue of StayTuned introduces an updated design based on what we heard our WKAR members. The publication is slightly larger, listings for television and radio channels have been expanded, and the type size is larger in most areas.

Thanks For Letting Us Know!

Thank you to the many members who responded to our StayTuned reader survey last summer.

We’ll continue to make some adjustments in the months ahead. Let us know how you like the new layout!

email membership@wkar.org call 517 884-4747.

About StayTuned

StayTuned is a programming guide published monthly by WKAR Public Media. StayTuned is mailed to donors who contribute $40 or more annually ($25 students/retirees) to WKAR and elect to receive this special member benefit.