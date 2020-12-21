Steadfast Champions | Dec. 18, 2020

By Susi Elkins 11 hours ago
  • Pixabay / WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

With your support, we can do great things. Although 2020 has been a year of change, WKAR continues to provide quality programs to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Tonight, don’t miss a rare opportunity to hear from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman, Dr. Marc Mallory, in a more relaxed format. From being mentioned as a potential running mate of Joe Biden, to leading through a global pandemic, and facing an alleged kidnapping plot, Governor Whitmer shares her perspective on 2020 with Off the Record host Tim Skubick in Evening with the Governor.

In addition to this special conversation, we offer more holiday treats to get you in the spirit of the season. Tonight, and this weekend, enjoy wonderful holiday programs including Hanukkah Lights 2020 from NPR, A Jazzy Holiday on WKAR Classical, and Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams on WKAR TV. 

In local news, WKAR recently spoke with Susan Cancro of Advent House Ministries about helping those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. As temperatures get colder, it becomes more critical for people to find warm and safe shelter.

In the face of adversity, we still have much to be thankful for. Thank you for being our steadfast champions.

Stay Well

Susi Elkins
General Manager and Director of Broadcasting
WKAR Public Media  

 

Tags: 
Notes from Susi

Related Content

A Different Holiday Season | Dec. 11, 2020

By Susi Elkins Dec 11, 2020
WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

Life is a little different this holiday season. We’re doing virtual holiday meals, contactless cookie drops, and wearing masks in addition to hats and mittens. Despite this difference, WKAR wants to know how you’re meeting the moment and coping. We invite you to share your moments of joy with WKAR Radio as part of a new series called, Messages from the Mitten.

Thank you! | Dec. 4, 2020

By Susi Elkins Dec 4, 2020
Amanda Pinckney / WKAR-MSU

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

As we reflect on the past eight months and the many challenges we’ve faced together, it’s natural to lament all that we’ve lost: time with loved ones, family traditions, simple gestures such as a handshake or hug. However, I believe we’ve also gained some remarkable things, including a new perspective on what it means to foster community.

Grateful For Your Support | Nov. 25, 2020

By Susi Elkins Nov 25, 2020
Sunflower, white pumpkin and green leaves sitting on wooden bench with paneling of house and trees in background
Courtesy / Pixabay

Notes from Susi

Dear Friends,

Despite these difficult times, there is much to be thankful for as we reflect on this holiday. We are very grateful for your support because everything we do is made possible through your donations.