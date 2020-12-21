Steadfast Champions | Dec. 18, 2020

Notes from Susi



Dear Friends,



With your support, we can do great things. Although 2020 has been a year of change, WKAR continues to provide quality programs to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Tonight, don’t miss a rare opportunity to hear from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and First Gentleman, Dr. Marc Mallory, in a more relaxed format. From being mentioned as a potential running mate of Joe Biden, to leading through a global pandemic, and facing an alleged kidnapping plot, Governor Whitmer shares her perspective on 2020 with Off the Record host Tim Skubick in Evening with the Governor.



In addition to this special conversation, we offer more holiday treats to get you in the spirit of the season. Tonight, and this weekend, enjoy wonderful holiday programs including Hanukkah Lights 2020 from NPR, A Jazzy Holiday on WKAR Classical, and Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams on WKAR TV.



In local news, WKAR recently spoke with Susan Cancro of Advent House Ministries about helping those experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. As temperatures get colder, it becomes more critical for people to find warm and safe shelter.



In the face of adversity, we still have much to be thankful for. Thank you for being our steadfast champions.



Stay Well

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media