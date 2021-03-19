The Story of Us: Michigan | Screening with Q&A

Thu. Mar. 25, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | Come together for a special WKAR and online screening of The Story of Us: A Michigan American Portrait Special. RSVP HERE

In this PBS American Portrait special from WKAR, Michiganders share short stories about their lives, inspiring conversation about what it means to be an American today. A variety of selfie videos, photos, and comments provide a unique look into life in the Great Lake state. It’s a story told by everyday people - in their own words - on their struggles, triumphs, and joys.

This event is FREE, but registration is required.



Following the film screening will be a Q&A session with a panel discussing the importance of and challenges in collecting oral histories from across Michigan.



THE PANELISTS:

Julie Sochay, WKAR Senior Director of Content and Communication (Moderator)

Tim Elkins, WKAR Producer/Director (Filmmaker)

Adam Oster, Library of Michigan Engagement Librarian

Judy Walgren, MSU J-School Professor and Storyteller

RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation around The Story of Us: A Michigan American Portrait Special from the comfort and safety of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 7:30 p.m.



MORE ABOUT THE FILM

Michigan Stories: A PBS American Portrait Story will air on WKAR and participating Michigan public television stations in Spring 2021. Check local listings.



ABOUT PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT

PBS American Portrait, a national storytelling project aligned with PBS's 50th anniversary celebration, invites America to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today. A digital first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, American Portrait begins as a platform for people to share photos, videos, and text submissions and capture the state and spirit of our nation.



A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.



Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.



First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.



