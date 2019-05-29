Strampel Jury Selected, Opening Statements To Begin Thursday

A jury has been selected in the criminal trial of William Strampel, the former dean of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University. Opening statements will begin Thursday, May 29.

Cheyna Roth reports on the William Strampel case

Attorneys took the morning and part of the afternoon on Wednesday to pick the people who will decide if William Strampel is guilty or not of the charges against him.

Prosecutors say Strampel used his position as dean to try and get sexual favors from female students. Prosecutors also say Strampel failed to properly oversee former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually assaulting his patients for decades. Strampel is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors and the trial is expected to last three weeks.

“Oh we’re ready to go. We’ve been ready to go a long time, we’re looking forward to this, we’re happy with our jury, and I think a lot will come to light in this case that we haven’t been able to present yet,” said Strampel’s attorney, John Dakmak.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office says their evidence will speak for itself.