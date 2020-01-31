Strampel Set For Early Jail Release

William Strampel is scheduled to be released from jail early. Strampel was Larry Nassar’s supervisor in the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

WKAR's Scott Pohl reports on the possible early release of William Strampel.

Strampel is set for release on April 3rd, which would be about four months early.

He was convicted of two counts of willful neglect of duty in relation to his supervision of Nassar, and a count of misconduct in office for inappropriate comments to female students.

Strampel was sentenced to a year in jail last August on the willful neglect charges, and 11 months on the misconduct charge.

Jason Ferguson is the chief deputy at the Ingham County Sheriff’s office. He explains that state law allows the sheriff to award good time for being an inmate worker. “Mr. Strampel is working in the facility," Ferguson explains, "which will cut down on the time he has to serve here.”

Strampel was found guilty of allowing Nassar to see patients while under investigation for sexual misconduct. As Dean of the college, Strampel also did not ensure that patient protocols were followed by Nassar while that probe was underway.