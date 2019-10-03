Suit Challenges Changes To Michigan Auto Insurance Law

A lawsuit contends that some changes made to Michigan’s auto insurance law are unconstitutional.

The complaint filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit Court challenges two provisions of bills that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed in May and June.

One provision, which took immediate effect, limits reimbursement for in-home attendant care provided by the families of people seriously injured in crashes. The other provision will later reduce how much hospitals and other health providers can be paid to treat or rehabilitate accident victims.

The suit was filed by two crash victims against insurance companies.

Whitmer and Republicans who control the Legislature have said the laws will reduce Michigan’s high auto insurance premiums by letting drivers choose their medical coverage instead of being required to buy unlimited benefits.

