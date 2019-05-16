Supreme Court considers proposal to allow phones in courts|Tutorial C

By 3 minutes ago
  • Michigan's Supreme Court building.
    Michigan Hall of Justice
    WKAR-MSU

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting comment on a proposal to allow the public to carry phones and other devices into courthouses.

Many courts around the states only allow lawyers, court staff and the news media to bring electronic devices inside courthouses.

The proposed rule would allow people to use an electronic device to take notes, search the internet and send or receive text messages in a courtroom. The devices could also be used to copy documents in the clerk's office.

No one could use a phone or other device to record court proceedings without a judge's approval.

Comments can be sent by email until Sept. 1 to ADMcomments@courts.mi.gov.

Tags: 
Michigan Supreme Court
Courtroom

Related Content

Michigan Court Tightens Legal Standard On Car Searches

By Apr 24, 2019
Michigan Supreme Court wide
Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Supreme Court has tightened the legal standard for searching people during a traffic stop.

All Branches Of Government On Board For New Jail Task Force

By Apr 17, 2019
Chris Miller / flickr creative commons

A new task force will explore who is in Michigan’s jails and why they’re there. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday.