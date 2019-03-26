Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Survey: Only 1/4 of MI Teachers Would Recommend Their Profession To Others

By 53 minutes ago
  • school hallway
    A survey commissioned by the group Launch Michigan questioned nearly 17,000 Michigan teachers and administrators about their career perceptions.
    WKAR File Photo

A new survey from a coalition of business, civic and philanthropic groups finds most Michigan teachers are satisfied with their profession...but few would recommend their choice of career.  

 


The group Launch Michigan surveyed nearly 17,000 teachers and administrators about their career perceptions.  The report compared the results with a similar study conducted in Tennessee, a state that’s widely regarded as a leader in K-12 education.  The report found 64 percent of Michigan teachers feel appreciated for the work they do, as compared to 79 percent in Tennessee. 

 

That’s one example in a series of benchmarks that saw Michigan trailing Tennessee in every category.   

Principal researcher Emma White says while Michigan teachers are generally satisfied with their jobs, only a quarter of those surveyed said they would recommend teaching as a career.

 

“One of the things that we saw is folks saying, I love the kids. I love what I get to do in the classroom,” White says, paraphrasing teachers.  “This career has gotten harder and harder in various ways over time.  More demands, more workload, more criticism. I still get a lot out of this, but it would be hard for me to tell other people to sign up for some of the burdens that I have taken on in this career.”

 

Officials with Launch Michigan say they’ll use the findings to draft policy recommendations for state lawmakers this spring.

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
teachers
survey
Making the Grade

Related Content

Gov. Whitmer's 'Weighted' School Funding Plan Met With Support, Skepticism

By Mar 7, 2019
school classroom
Wokandapix / Pixabay

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to boost K-12 education spending by more than $500 million is getting a mixed reception in Michigan.  Educators welcome the idea of extra funding, but GOP lawmakers are wary of approving a big tax hike to pay for the increase. 

 

Early Childhood Calendars Boost Lansing Area Learning

By Mar 11, 2019
mother and son
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Every parent wants their child to learn how to read.  It’s a skill that takes patience, practice and a lot of time.  But when time slips from a parent’s grasp, the daily reading session can easily slip their mind.

 

Now, educators in Ingham County have developed a new way to help local families keep track of their kids’ literacy skills day by day.

 


Literacy Coaches Help Classroom Teachers Boost Reading Outcomes

By Mar 4, 2019
teacher and students
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Educators in Michigan are using many strategies to ensure all their students become strong readers.  In Mason, the district employs a “literacy coach” in each of its three elementary schools.  They provide on-site training and assistance to classroom teachers.

 


School Aid Reform Likely Topic For Whitmer's State Of The State

By Feb 11, 2019
Michigan Capitol
Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address on Tuesday.  It’s a moment for her to highlight ongoing accomplishments in Michigan, and to lay out her formal legislative agenda.

Whitmer campaigned on a promise to stop raids on the K-12 School Aid Fund.  Now, educators are watching to see if the governor will deliver.   

Michigan Aims To Create New K-12 Computer Science Standards

By Feb 4, 2019
boy at computer
flickr/Kristine Full

Most children today have some access to technology from an early age.  While many schools teach digital skills, Michigan has no formal standards for teaching computer science.  Now, the Michigan Department of Education is gathering public input on a proposed set of K-12 computer science standards.  

 