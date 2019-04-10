Survivors' Names To Be Read At MSU Trustees Meeting

The hundreds of people who say they were abused by disgraced former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar will have their chance for a personal, public apology from the university.

At the person’s request, MSU’s acting president Satish Udpa will read individual names on Friday at the Board of Trustees meeting.

That’s according to Trustee Dianne Byrum.

Grace French is with the Army of Survivors.

She says having her name read is a start towards healing.

“I think it’s empowering to be apologized to by the institution that hurt for me for long and didn’t protect me. So I’m going to be there," she says.

French says while she appreciates the apology, MSU still has a lot of work to do towards accountability and transparence.

MSU says it’s putting financial resources towards creating a more compassionate and safe campus.