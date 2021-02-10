Taking the Stage | Beyond the Canvas | PBS NewsHour

Sun. Feb. 21 at 10:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Some of theater’s brightest stars share their passion for the stage.

Ultimate creative bravery is putting one's work on the theater stage in front of a live audience. It takes courage and an acceptance of artistic vulnerability. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bryan Cranston and others share their passion for the theater.



PBS NewsHour has long been committed to reporting on arts and culture through our ongoing series, Canvas. That effort expands into primetime on PBS.



MORE ABOUT PBS NEWSHOUR:

PBS NewsHour provides in-depth analysis of current events with a team of seasoned and highly regarded journalists. Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, the nightly broadcast features White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin, chief correspondent for arts and culture Jeffrey Brown, economics correspondent Paul Solman, science correspondent Miles O'Brien, correspondent and PBS NewsHour Weekend anchor Hari Sreenivasan and correspondents Amna Nawaz, William Brangham, John Yang and Fred de Sam Lazaro.



