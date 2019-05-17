Tax Revenue Projections Unchanged Since January

Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration have reached a consensus on revised tax revenue projections that will be used as they work to enact the next state budget.

They say revenue estimates for this fiscal year and the next budget year are largely unchanged from January.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb says in a statement that the estimates "don't fundamentally change the fact that we have constrained resources" to deal with big challenges including fixing the state's roads, educating children and dealing with threat posed by chemical contamination to Michigan waters.

Following Friday's revenue estimating conference, general fund general purpose revenue for the 2019 fiscal year is projected at $10.85 billion, up $151.5 million from estimates agreed to in January.

School aid fund revenue is now estimated at $13.48 billion, down $68.2 million from January.

