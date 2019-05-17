Teacher Faces Accusations of Inappropriately Touching Boys

  • Washington Woods Middle School sign photo
    Washington Woods Middle School in Holt
    Washington Woods Middle School

A mid-Michigan teacher has been ordered to stand trial on charges alleging he inappropriately touched eight boys at school.

The Lansing State Journal reports Patrick Daley, who is facing multiple counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, was bound over for trial on 10 charges following a hearing Thursday in Ingham County District Court. He was ordered to stand trial on more charges in December.

Defense lawyer Raymond Correll declined to comment after Daley's hearing. Correll earlier said there were inconsistencies the defense would have to explore.

Four students who testified Thursday attended Washington Woods Middle School in Holt, where Daley taught, and were under 13 at the time of the alleged misconduct.

In December, other boys testified about allegations that include touching them at school on the penis or buttocks.

