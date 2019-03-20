Tech Company Invests In Lansing Riverfront Beach

A mid-Michigan technology company is investing a plan to build a beach and riverfront in downtown Lansing.

On Tuesday, the Capital Region Community Foundation announced the tech company Dewpoint will sponsor a new beach along the Grand River.

The beachfront is projected to include kayak launches, an outdoor classroom, public seating, and improved parks and fishing areas to go with lounge chairs and umbrellas.

"The Community Foundation is passionate about creating vibrant, thriving communities and saw a huge opportunity to develop Lansing's riverfront," said Laurie Baumer, the Foundation's executive vice president in a press release.

"We are thrilled that Dewpoint, our other sponsors, and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor share our vision for a vibrant riverfront that will help the region attract and retain talent."

The Community Foundation has collected more than a $1 million in matching funding for private contributions towards the project. The city did not release the amount of Dewpoint's sponsorship.