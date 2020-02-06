TECHNOTE: TV returned to full power

UPDATE: 2/6/20 2:30am | WKAR TV was off-air beginning 12am and returned to full power at approximately 2:10am.

UPDATE 2/5/20 5:30pm | WKAR TV broadcast signal is operating at 88% power. WKAR TV will be off the air Thursday approx. midnight to 4am for essential maintenance.

FEB. 5, 2020 7:30am: WKAR TV broadcast signal is operating at 88% power.

WKAR engineers are working to restore full power following scheduled maintenance that took place overnight on 2/5/20.

Over-the-air viewers near the outer range of our broadcast area may have intermittent or no reception of channels 23.1, 23.2, 23.3 and 23.4 while the station is at reduced power.

Reception is unaffected on most cable and satellite services.

WKAR radio broadcasts will not be affected.

Updates will be posted here.