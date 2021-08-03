TECHNOTE: Website maintenance 1pm-3pm

TUE. AUG 3: This website will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this afternoon between approximately 1pm-3pm.
No interruption of service is expected, but issues could arise that create temporary problems with site content displaying.
After the maintenance period:
- The site might load slower than nornal the first time you visit
- Some navigation menus and display areas will be rearranged
- The audio streaming player in the sitewide header will have a new look
Thank you for you patience while we perform this upgrade at wkar.org