TECHNOTE: Website maintenance 1pm-3pm

By WKAR Staff 57 minutes ago

TUE. AUG 3: This website will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this afternoon between approximately 1pm-3pm.

No interruption of service is expected, but issues could arise that create temporary problems with site content displaying.

After the maintenance period:

  • The site might load slower than nornal the first time you visit
  • Some navigation menus and display areas will be rearranged
  • The audio streaming player in the sitewide header will have a new look

Thank you for you patience while we perform this upgrade at wkar.org

Tags: 
TechNotes