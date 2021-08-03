TECHNOTE: WKAR Listening Streams, Donation Pages - SERVICE RESTORED

TUE. AUG. 3, 2021, 9:00 am: Serice has been restored. The WKAR online listening streams and donation pages now available again. Thank you for your patience.

TUE. AUG. 3, 2021, 8:45 am: All WKAR online listening streams are still down. The affected services are 90.5, AM870 NewsTalk, WKAR Jazz, WKAR Classical and Radio Reading Service. We've also discovered the donation pages are down. We are working to restore service as soon as possible.

TUE. AUG. 3, 2021, 8:00 am: All WKAR online listening streams are down. The affected services are 90.5, AM870 NewsTalk, WKAR Jazz, WKAR Classical and Radio Reading Service.

We are working to correct the problem.



We will post updates at this page.