Terrence McNally : Every Act of Life | American Masters

Fri., Jun. 14, 9pm on WKAR-HD | Explore four-time Tony-award-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s six groundbreaking decades in theater.

The film delves into McNally’s pursuit of love and inspiration, LGBTQ activism, triumph overaddiction, and the power of the arts to transform society. In addition to new interviews with McNally, the film features insights from his friends, his family and some of the most notable stars of stage and screen who he has worked with and mentored, among them F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Doris Roberts, John Slattery, Patrick Wilson and much more!