Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
All Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk

These Athletes Made It All The Way To The Olympics Only To End Up In Isolation

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on July 30, 2021 5:06 pm

For athletes in Tokyo, the games aren't just defined by competing but by COVID-19 — and avoiding it long enough to participate. Already 20 athletes have had their Olympic dreams dashed by the virus.