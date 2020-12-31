A Thousand Cuts | Frontline

Fri. Jan. 8 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This episode features Philippine President Duterte’s crackdown on the press and his prime target, Maria Ressa.

From filmmaker Ramona Diaz, this is the cautionary tale of Duterte’s escalating war on the press, his pursuit of Ressa and her colleagues and the threat to democracy.



Ressa—CEO and Executive Editor of the independent news site Rappler and a TIME Magazine Person of the Year—is currently facing jail time under a cyber libel law. The film follows Ressa, her colleagues and key players in the government through this escalating war.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.