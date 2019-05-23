Thousands Without Power In Coldwater After Storm

    Electric crews work to restore power after May 23, 2019 storm.
    Facebook page of City of Coldwater

Thousands in the Coldwater area are without electricity after a heavy thunderstorm early Thursday morning.

High winds, heavy rain and lighting appear to be the cause of the outage.

According to Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern, the storm blew through the southern end of Michigan and impacted about 18,000 people.

He said some in area won't have power restored Thursday night but some will have to wait longer.

“Right now our hardest hit area is branch county, the Coldwater area, most customers will be restored tonight, but in some of the harder hit areas including cold-water we’re estimating it could be until 2:00 on Friday [afternoon]," said Morgenstern.

Morgenstern said any downed wires should immediately be reported to 911 and Consumers Energy.

Click here for a link to Consumers Energy's Outage Center.

