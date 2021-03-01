Tina Turner: One Last Time | Support WKAR

Tue. Mar. 9 at 9:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join one of the best-selling recording artists of all time for her unforgettable concert filmed at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2000. Watch and call for special offers.

In 2000, Tina Turner’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium was filmed with a state-of-the-art stage set, 18 cameras and one of the world’s top directors. Turner’s inspiring, powerful performance made it an unforgettable event. Blasting out hit after hit and taking the audience through her amazing four-decade career, Turner once again proved herself to be “simply the best.”



Watching the show reveals why she set records for the largest paying audience for a solo performer and for one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. One Last Time will stand as a cherished, collectible performance experience for her millions of fans.



