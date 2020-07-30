WATCH NOW | Hear firsthand accounts of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected everyday Americans.

Since early January, the PBS American Portrait website has captured thousands of stories by Americans that, together, hope to answer the question: What does it really mean to be an American today?

With the unprecedented global and national impact of COVID-19, the answer to that central question and related prompts has shifted in recent weeks, which is reflected in the submissions still pouring into the site. The half-hour special will spotlight the many personal stories, photographs and videos shared by thousands of people in response to the prompt “I never expected…,” and viewers will hear first-hand accounts of how this global pandemic has affected our nation.

Throughout the special, In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story participants from across the country will use self-shot video, photos and text to share how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting their lives, their communities and their understanding of what it means to live in our country at this unique moment in time.

ABOUT PBS AMERICAN PORTRAIT

PBS American Portrait, a national storytelling project aligned with PBS's 50th anniversary celebration, invites America to participate in a national conversation about what it really means to be an American today. A digital first initiative produced by RadicalMedia, American Portrait begins as a platform for people to share photos, videos, and text submissions and capture the state and spirit of our nation. Share your story at pbs.org/american-portrait!