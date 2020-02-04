Tom Izzo Speaks After 75-70 MSU Home Loss To Penn State

The Michigan State men's basketball team took a three-point lead late in the game, but could not hold on as Penn State pulled out a 75-70 win in a Big Ten Conference matchup at the Breslin Center Tuesday night. Senior guard Cassius Winston led the team with 25 points, but failed to make a free throw in the closing seconds that would've tied the game.

Listen as MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo voices his frustration with his team, who fell to Penn State on Tuesday night.

MSU (16-7, 8-4) has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. This is also the first loss this season to a Big Ten team at home for the Spartans.

Michigan State will next play rival Michigan (13-9, 4-7) this Saturday at noon.