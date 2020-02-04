Tom Izzo Speaks After 75-70 MSU Home Loss To Penn State

The Michigan State men's basketball team took a three-point lead late in the game, but could not hold on as Penn State pulled out a 75-70 win in a Big Ten Conference matchup at the Breslin Center Tuesday night. Senior guard Cassius Winston led the team with 25 points, but failed to make a free throw in the closing seconds that would've tied the game.
MSU (16-7, 8-4) has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. This is also the first loss this season to a Big Ten team at home for the Spartans.
Michigan State will next play rival Michigan (13-9, 4-7) this Saturday at noon.