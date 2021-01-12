Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on 90.5 WKAR
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Top Health Official Hopes Return Of MSU Students Won't Result In COVID-19 Spike

By 1 minute ago
  • Linda Vail Zoom image
    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday

Ingham County’s top health official hopes the return of students to Michigan State University next week won’t mean more COVID-19 cases.

Linda Vail says MSU’s testing requirement will help stave off another spike like the one seen last September. One challenge that remains is convincing young people to follow safety protocols. “For a while, it was ‘we’re less likely to get it.’ You can clearly see, that 20 to 29 age group is the highest percentage of our cases, so they aren’t less likely to get it," explains Vail. "Once they are quite likely to get it, they are also quite likely and able to transmit it to other people."

Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has announced that more COVID-19 vaccine is on its way. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says they’ll grant the release of the millions of doses requested by Whitmer and eight other governors.

Vail says it’s too soon to know when some of that vaccine might arrive, or how much be be allocated to Ingham County, adding "it’s really hard to know amongst those millions of doses how many are coming to the state of Michigan beyond the weekly allocation that they get already.”

Vail expressed confidence that Ingham County is ready for however much more vaccine might be provided.

As of Tuesday, Ingham County has recorded 217 COVID-19 deaths, with 23 so far in January.

Tags: 
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19
Pandemic
Ingham County Health Department
Health
news

Related Content

Ingham County Health Officer Says Addressing Vaccine Skepticism In Communities Of Color A Priority

By Jan 7, 2021
Photo by Hakan Nural via Unsplash

Ingham County’s Health Officer says health officials are working hard to address vaccine skepticism in communities of color.

 

  

Vaccine Demand Exceeds Supply In Ingham County

By Jan 11, 2021
Box of COVID-19 vaccine bottles
Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

The Ingham County Health Department reports a huge demand for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, demand that exceeds availability.


MSU Expert Discusses Coronavirus Mutations

By Jan 11, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine bottle photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR/MSU

The discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in Great Britain, and it’s appearance in the U.S., has experts considering the next steps in fighting COVID-19.


Live Updates: Coronavirus In The Lansing Region

By WKAR Staff Jan 5, 2021
Illustration of Virus
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

Para obtener información sobre COVID-19 en español, haga clic aquí.

7:21 p.m. Tue. 01/05/21

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the state of Michigan will soon begin sending more COVID-19 vaccine to the county.

Informacion En Vivo. Coronavirus En La Región De Lansing

By & WKAR STAFF & Manuel Chavez Dec 21, 2020
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Estar bien informado es responsabilidad de todos. Infórmese bien de lugares creíbles, profesionales, y de fuentes oficiales.