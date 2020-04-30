Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Top U.S. Intelligence Agency Rules Out The Theory That The Coronavirus Is Manmade By Greg Myre • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 30, 2020 6:14 pm The agency that oversees the U.S. intelligence community has released an unusual public statement ruling out the theory that the coronavirus was manmade. ShareTweetEmail