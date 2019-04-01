Traverse City Pastor Charged In Sexual Assaults Of 2 Men

By
The pastor of a church in northern Michigan has been charged in the sexual assault of two men after they allegedly were given drugs.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that 41-year-old Christopher Cox was arraigned Monday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine.

Court records show the alleged assaults occurred March 12 and in October at Cox's Traverse City home. The March 12 accuser told authorities his life was threatened if he told anyone about the incident.

Cox is jailed on a $100,000 bond. Cox's attorney, Paul Jarboe, told The Associated Press that he has not "been provided with any law enforcement reports to reply to the allegations."

Cox is pastor of Long Lake Church in Traverse City.

Traverse City
Christopher Cox
pastor arrest

