Tre Maison Dasan | Independent Lens

Mon. , Apr. 1, 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | See what can we learn about love, empathy, and compassion from the children of parents in prison.

Told directly through the eyes of the children themselves, Tre Maison Dasan is a moving portrait of three unforgettable young boys struggling to grow up with a parent in prison. They face the pressure of growing up in a society that often demonizes their parents, provides little support for their families, and assumes “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” Society writes them off as criminals, but in their hearts their children still see them as mom and dad.