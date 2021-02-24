Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk In Tribal Constitution Change, The Cherokee Nation Addresses A History Of Enslavement By Graham Lee Brewer • 53 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / The Cherokee Nation Supreme Court ruled the nation must remove "by blood" from its tribal constitution in response to a U.S. government decision to include descendants of those enslaved by the tribe. ShareTweetEmail