Tunde Olaniran | BackStage Pass | Ep.1010

Sat., Jan. 11 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 or STREAM at video.wkar.org | Tune in for the last episode of BackStage Pass season 10 this Saturday!

Watch as Flint native Tunde Olaniran performs on the last episode of WKAR's BackStage Pass! Tunde Olaniran is one of the most beloved fixtures of the Detroit music scene, as well as a driving force within the growing artistic community in Flint, MI. His debut album, Transgressor, led to praise from critics at The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Noisey, Afropunk and countless others. Tunde was also named NPR's Top Artist to Watch at SXSW 2017 and performed to a homecoming audience of 5000+ at MoPop Festival in Detroit.

WKAR PASSPORT

As a special benefit for WKAR Passport members, the first five new episodes will be available for streaming beginning Oct. 26. The remaining new episodes will be available in WKAR Passport beginning Dec. 14. WKAR Passport is a TV donor benefit that provides members with extended access to an on-demand library of quality local and national public television programming. Information is at wkar.org/passport.

ABOUT BACKSTAGE PASS

BackStage Pass features intimate concert performances and a look behind the scenes as artists reveal the inspiration behind the music. WKAR's original series showcases nationally renowned acts ranging from the electronic pop sound of Tishmal, the soulful hip hop of Tunde Olaniran, alt rock band Mike Mains & The Branches, and much more.

Ep. 1010 first air 1/11/19