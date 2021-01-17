Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TV Review: 'Batwoman' Returns For Season 2 By Eric Deggans • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 17, 2021 5:27 pm The second season of the CW series Batwoman premieres Sunday night. It stars Javicia Leslie, the first Black woman to play the character. She replaces Ruby Rose, who quit the series after one season. ShareTweetEmail