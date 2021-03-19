Twyla Moves | American Masters

Fri. Mar. 26 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the career of modern dance pioneer Twyla Tharp with first-hand glimpses at her process.

American Masters: Twyla Moves explores the life of legendary dancer, director and choreographer Twyla Tharp. Jumping from historical footage to the present day, the film traces her influential career while providing an intimate look at her famously rigorous creative process.



Emmy®-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steven Cantor (American Masters: Willie Nelson–Still is Still Moving) follows Tharp as she builds a high-profile work from the ground up with an international cast of ballet stars, including Misty Copeland, Herman Cornejo and Maria Khoreva, who rehearse by video conference while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.



The film also features never-before seen interviews and select performances from Tharp’s vast array of more than 160 choreographed works, including 129 dances, 12 television specials, 6 major Hollywood movies, 4 full-length ballets, 4 Broadway shows and 2 figure skating routines. American Masters: Twyla Moves premieres in honor of Women’s History Month.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT AMERICAN MASTERS:

Now in its 34th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of our nation’s most enduring artistic giants: those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape.