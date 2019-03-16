U of Michigan Gives All-Clear After “Active Shooter” Alert

UPDATED Saturday at 8:30 p.m.: The University of Michigan has given an all-clear after sending out alerts warning of an unconfirmed active shooter at a campus building.

Alerts about an “active shooter” issued by the school’s Department of Public Safety and Security asked students who were near Mason Hall to “run, hide, fight.”

The messages went out just after 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and said officers were responding on the shooting reports. Mason Hall is an academic building in the main area of the Ann Arbor campus.

About 40 minutes later, the school sent another alert saying there “does not appear to be an active threat to the community.”

The department asked students to continue to stay clear of the area and said they were investigating.

Alerts about an “active shooter” issued by the school’s Department of Public Safety and Security asked students who were near Mason Hall to “run, hide, fight.”

The messages went out just after 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and said officers were responding on the shooting reports. Mason Hall is an academic building in the main area of the Ann Arbor campus.

About 40 minutes later, the school sent another alert saying there “does not appear to be an active threat to the community.”

The department asked students to continue to stay clear of the area and said they were investigating.

UPDATED Saturday at 6:10 p.m.:

Police at the University of Michigan said there does not appear to be an active threat on its Ann Arbor campus. Minutes earlier, the school activated an alert for a possible active shooter.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, there does not appear to be an active threat at U of M.

The department said in a social media post “reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time.”

On the University’s Twitter account, the university urged people to avoid Mason Hall.

Mason Hall is an academic building on the campus. Police confirmed to various media sources that shots were possibly fired there.

Various media reports said police are searching buildings with K9s.