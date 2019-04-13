U-Michigan Tells Students: International Visitor Has Measles

By 1 minute ago
  • Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

The University of Michigan is informing students and staff that an international visitor who has returned home has been diagnosed with measles.

The university says anyone who was in certain campus buildings from April 1 through April 5 should monitor themselves for rash, fever or other symptoms. 

 

The locations are the Intramural Sports Building, North Quad Complex and the Angell Hall Courtyard Computing Site.

 

There could have been exposure away from campus, too. A list of locations is at http://www.washtenaw.org .

 

The case is not part of the official Michigan measles count, which stands at 39. 

 

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reduced the count by two Friday after additional tests ruled out the highly contagious disease.

 

Health officials still are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t received the vaccine in the past. 

 

The number of measles cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.

Tags: 
Measles
University of Michgian
Health

Related Content

Michigan Measles Up To 41; Washtenaw County Makes List

By Apr 9, 2019
Vaccine photo
Pan American Health Organization PAHO / Flickr Creative Commons

The number of measles cases in Michigan has reached 41, including the first reported in Washtenaw County.

Officials: 18 Measles Cases In Detroit Area Since March 13

By Mar 26, 2019
Vaccine photo
Pan American Health Organization PAHO / Flickr Creative Commons

Michigan health officials say ten more cases of measles have been confirmed in the Detroit area, raising the number in Oakland County to 18 since March 13.

Officials: Detroit Auto Show Attendee Diagnosed With Rubella

By Feb 3, 2019
Detroit auto show
Joe Dandron / WKAR

Michigan health officials say people who attended the North American International Auto Show in Detroit might have been exposed to the viral illness rubella.

Officials Urge Vaccination After 15 Michigan Measles Cases

By Nov 9, 2018
Vaccination photo
Art Writ / flickr creative commons

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and take other precautions after confirming 15 cases of measles in Michigan this year.

Officials Urge Precautions After 2 Michigan Measles Cases

By Nov 7, 2018
Doctor's Office
Pixabay Creative Commons

Health officials are urging people to take precautions after two measles cases were confirmed in suburban Detroit.