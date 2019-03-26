Related Programs: 
U.N. Makes Emergency Appeal For $282 Million To Help Cyclone Victims In Mozambique

Cyclone Idai left nearly 2 million people in need of aid, according to humanitarian agencies. The United Nations is making an emergency appeal for $282 million to help the victims in Mozambique.