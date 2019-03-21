Union Members To Honor Women By Painting 'Rosie The Riveter'

By 2 minutes ago
  • woman posed as Rosie the Riveter
    Courtesy of Wild Swan Theater

A Detroit-area union is marking Women's History Month by having members paint their own version of a famous poster featuring "Rosie the Riveter," the iconic World War II factory worker.

Local 223 of the Utility Workers Union of America is hosting the Friday night event at its Dearborn hall.

Participants can choose ethnicities for the women they paint in their version of the famous "We Can Do It!" poster aimed at encouraging more women to join the wartime labor force.

Organizers say some women planning to participate have been in male-dominated careers like skilled trades.

UWUA Local 223 represents about 4,000 workers at DTE Energy.

Tags: 
Rosie The Riveter
Women's History Month
Utility Workers Union
DTE Energy
Dearborn

Related Content

Women's Exchange movement provided opportunity for 19th century artisans | Women's History Month

By Peter Whorf Mar 16, 2017
Flickr/Boston Public Library

In the nineteenth century, Woman's Exchanges formed a national network that created economic alternatives for financially vulnerable women in a world that permitted limited employment options.

One of the nation's oldest continuously operating voluntary movements -- many are still in business after more than a century.

 


First female Canadian astronaut Dr. Roberta Bondar recalls dreams of flight | Women's History Month

By Peter Whorf Feb 28, 2017
robertabondar.com

Roberta Bondar grew up in Ontario, camped in Michigan as a girl, and grew to become her nation’s first female astronaut. She shares her story today on WKAR.


MSU's Nogle blazes trail in NCAA sports training | Women's History Month

By Peter Whorf Mar 15, 2017
WKAR-MSU

Today’s WKAR Women’s History Month feature is a home-grown story.


Michigan author recalls 'great girls' | Women's History Month

By Peter Whorf Mar 18, 2017

When you think of the great women of history, your mind probably goes to people like Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Rosa Parks.  These are women who’ve done brave, trailblazing things as adults. Michigan author Patricia Majher’s book Great Girls of Michigan History explores the stories of young women who accomplished remarkable things before age twenty...

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise | American Masters

By EDITOR Mar 9, 2017
Dr. Maya Angelou
Courtesy of Getty / PBS

Journey through the prolific life of the 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings' author and activist. WATCH NOW