University Of Michigan Opening Multicultural Center

The University of Michigan is opening a $10 million building dedicated to many cultures on campus.

The university says the Trotter Multicultural Center, which opens Thursday, will be a gathering space where students, staff and alumni can talk about race, gender and cultural identity.

The center began in 1971 as the Trotter House, a black student cultural center. The new center will be on State Street in a prominent area of campus. It has lounges, meeting rooms and quiet study space and will be open to all students.

The new building was going to be named after university Regent Mark Bernstein and wife Rachel Bendit in recognition of a $3 million donation. But they withdrew the gift in response to critics who didn't want William Monroe Trotter's name removed. He was black.

