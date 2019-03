UPDATED Saturday at 5:45 p.m.: Police at the University of Michigan said there does not appear to be an active threat on its Ann Arbor campus. Minutes earlier, the school activated an alert for a possible active shooter.

On the University’s Twitter account, the university urged people to avoid Mason Hall.

Mason Hall is an academic building on the campus. Police confirmed to various media sources that shots were possibly fired there.

